After traveling to five continents, nine countries, 22 cities and covering more than 36,000 miles, Rachel and Dave Brown have won the 20th season of The Amazing Race.

Pocketing the CBS show's $1 million prize on Sunday's finale, the married couple from Wisconsin beat out second-place finishers Art Velez and J.J. Carrell and third-place duo Brendon Villegas and Rachel Reilly (of Big Brother fame).

"I have a newfound appreciation for who my partner is -- who my life partner is. 'Operation Amazing Race' was a complete success," Dave said after host Phil Keoghan named the couple this season's victors.

In addition to crossing the finish line first in their final destination, Honoloulu, HI, the Browns also set a new Race record by coming in first in eight different legs of the competition.

Rachel credits the Race with strengthening the couple's bond, especially in the wake of serviceman Dave's deployment to Iraq.

"This race has been just amazing. I can't even tell you what this has done for our relationship, because when Dave was gone for a year, it was so hard," the Army wife said. "I really didn't even know if we'd make it because it was so hard when he was over there [in Iraq]. We didn't even have any communication. It was the worst year ever. It's been awesome to spend a month together."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Amazing Race: Rachel, Dave Brown Win $1 Million as 20th Season Champs