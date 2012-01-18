See 'Jersey Shore' Star Snooki Without Makeup
Ever wonder what Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi would look like without several layers of bronzer, fake eyelashes and a permanent smoky eye?
Wonder no more. The "Jersey Shore" star, 24, unveiled a makeup-free face on Twitter Wednesday, letting her natural beauty take center stage.
Fans praised the MTV star's fresh-faced look, prompting the 4-foot-9 "Princess of Poughkeepsie" to express her gratitude via the social networking site.
"Can I just say how amazing my fans/supporters are!" Polizzi wrote. "You guys really know how to put a smile on my face! Love you all beyond words."
Polizzi's makeunder comes just weeks after her co-star, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, went au naturale for an xojane.com photo shoot.
