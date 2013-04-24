NEW YORK (AP) — Alexandria, Va., and Knoxville, Tenn., are cities for readers, if not always the kinds of books your parents wanted you to read.

Alexandria and Knoxville ranked No. 1 and No. 2 on Amazon.com's annual list of U.S. cities buying the most books, newspapers and magazines per capita from the online retailer.

E L James' erotic "Fifty Shades of Grey" trilogy was a big hit in both places, especially in Knoxville, which advanced from No. 12 last year.

The list released Wednesday includes cities with populations of 100,000 or more. Alexandria, located just outside Washington, D.C., also topped the list last year.

Miami was No. 3. Next were Cambridge, Mass.; Orlando, Fla.; Ann Arbor, Mich.; Berkeley, Calif.; Cincinnati; Columbia, S.C.; and Pittsburgh.