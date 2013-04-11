The Hollywood Reporter -- COLOGNE, Germany - LoveFilm has inked a major content deal with Warner Bros. International Television Distribution (WBITD) for several seasons of hit series including The Big Bang Theory, Gossip Girl, Two and a Half Men and The Vampire Diaries.

The agreement also gives Amazon's VOD subsidiary, which boasts more than 2 million subscribers across the U.K., Germany and Scandinavia, streaming rights to multiple WB feature titles, from Martin Scorsese's Oscar winning The Departed to German-language blockbusters Men in the City and Til Schweiger's Kokowaah.

But the TV component of the deal is perhaps the most interesting. It follows a similar small screen package deal between LoveFilm and BBC Worldwide for such hit Brit series as Doctor Who, Sherlock and Top Gear and one with NBCUniversal for such hit shows as The Office and 30 Rock.

While the TV rights deals are not for primary runs, insuring WBITD's lucrative international network deals will not be impacted, the LoveFIlm agreement shows how streaming VOD operators are increasingly complementing their feature film libraries with TV shows to build customer loyalty.

