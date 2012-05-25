Amber Portwood is back in jail -- but not before reuniting with her ex Gary Shirley.

The on-again, off-again couple were photographed holding hands outside the Madison County Circuit Court in Anderson, Indiana Thursday. The Teen Mom star, 22, was taken into custody again after violating terms of her drug court program.

According to TMZ, Portwood told the judge Thursday she would rather serve time in jail than complete her court-ordered drug rehab program. The mother of 3-year-old daughter Leah (with Shirley) will now stay in the Madison County jail until a hearing is set.

It appears she has Shirley's support in her decision to turn herself in. He locked hands with Portwood and escorted her into the courthouse.

After, however, the young dad, 25, admitted it had been a difficult day for him. "Leaving Anderson…need some cheering up," he tweeted. When a follower asked if he was okay, Shirley replied, "Yeah just a really bad day so the good part about that is tomorrow has a chance to be great."

Portwood was just released from jail last Friday after spending one week there; she had lied to a judge about why she couldn't make a court-ordered drug test.

