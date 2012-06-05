By Wonderwall Editors

An Indiana judge has sentenced "Teen Mom" star Amber Portwood to five years in prison, according to TMZ. The sentencing follows the 22-year-old's failed attempt at completing a drug treatment program that would have stayed her previous five year term, and could even have helped her appeal for a shorter one.

Instead, Portwood asked to return to prison, which she did last week, and has been waiting since then to hear the terms of her new sentence.

The jail time stems from an arrest in December when she was found in possession of prescription pills including hydrocodone and muscle relaxants, according to GossipCop. At the time of her arrest, she was still on probation for assaulting Gary Shirley, the father of her child.

TMZ reports that Portwood will now be referred to the Indiana Department of Corrections therapeutic community program, where she'll have access to drug treatment while serving her time. She is also expected to get credit for the time she has already served.