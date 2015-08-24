The amazing Amber! Amber Portwood often tweets about her quest to lose weight (and has shown off a photo here and there) but when she showed off her impressive figure at a wedding over the weekend, she nearly showed up the bride.

The "Teen Mom" star dazzled at Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra's nuptials, which she attended with her fiance, Matt Baier.

"Had such an amazing time at @TylerBaltierra & @CatelynnLowells wedding. And we had our first dance there too..love," she captioned a photo of herself in a short black-and-tan lace dress.

Earlier, she posted a full length shot of herself looking fit and trim while posing with her man.

"Me and my babe looking all suave at Cate and Ty's wedding yesterday," she tweeted.

Earlier this month, Amber said on Twitter that she had lost 36 pounds by "cutting out bad carbs" and avoiding trans fats whenever possible. At the time, she said that she was hoping to lose 15 more pounds.

Amber's weight loss marks a new chapter in her life: She previously spent 17 months in jail on drug-related charges, but since then, she's cleaned up her act -- and her diet!

Keep up the good work, Amber. It's showing!