Is "Black and Yellow" rapper Wiz Khalifa ready to make an honest woman out of Amber Rose?

At Sunday's Grammy Awards in L.A., Rose, 28, dispelled rumors Khalifa had recently proposed. "We're not engaged," she told E! News. "Not yet."

"Soon though," Khalifa, 24, hinted. The two began dating just "over a year" ago, shortly after Rose split with another rapper, Kanye West, 34.

Rose, who wore a vibrant Versace gown, isn't putting any pressure on Khalifa. "We want to get married. We're just taking our time," she said. "Whenever he wants to propose, that's when it will happen."

"He's just the sweetest guy. He's very normal," she gushed. "He didn't let the fame and everything get to him."

