This one's a shocker! The publicly affectionate couple of Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose are headed for a split.

TMZ reports that Rose, 30, filed for divorce this week after just 14 months of marriage. Reportedly citing irreconcilable differences, the model is looking to gain full custody of the couple's son Sebastian, whom they welcomed in February 2013.

The site alleges that the breakup is a bitter one, and infidelity may be involved. Rapper Khalifa, 27, proposed to his love in March 2012, after more than a year of dating.

Rose cryptically tweeted on Tuesday, Sept. 23, without context, "Reliving that moment over and over and over……smh." She then went on to share a naked photo of herself lying in bed. The striking model dated a pre-Kim Kardashian Kanye West from 2008 to 2010.

For his part, Khalifa wrote on Sunday, Sept. 21, "There are no mistakes," later adding on Monday, "Everyone deserves to be loved… Embracing the things that make you you will in turn make others better… Nothing but positive energy."