Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa's son, Sebastian, had a plan of his own when it came time for his birth. In an appearance on "The Ricki Lake Show" on Tuesday, the 29-year-old model opened up about the Feb. 21 delivery of her first child and how her plan of a home water birth "went down the drain."

After watching Lake's film about home births, "The Business of Being Born," Rose was so inspired that she decided to have a home water birth as well. "Today was the first day of my home birthing classes," she tweeted Jan. 13. "No meds, no hospital, just the privacy of my own home. I'm so excited for this experience!"

Rose had a birthing pool, midwives and a doula ready to help her, but at 37 weeks pregnant, the first-time mom-to-be learned that her baby was breech, or feet-first.

"My ideal birth plan was just down the drain," she said on "The Ricki Lake Show." "I tried mugwort, acupuncture and then my last resort was an inversion, which is when you go to the hospital and they manually try to turn your baby," she revealed. "They push his head down and push his butt up. ... It hurt a lot. It was very painful. I cried."

But the procedure didn't work, and Rose accepted that she would have to undergo a C-section to deliver her son. "Of course it wasn't ... what we wanted to happen, but as mentally prepared as we were for the home birth, we had to get as prepared for the C-section," Khalifa, 25, explained in a prerecorded video clip.

"When I went in, I was terrified, shaking. I was so scared," Rose shared. "But then Wiz came in [and] he just talked to me the whole time."

Their son, Sebastian "The Bash" Taylor Thomaz, was born on Feb. 21. "All of a sudden we heard Sebastian cry and then we both started crying," Rose recalled. "We were like, 'Oh my gosh, our baby's here!'"

"I feel like I made the right decision," Rose said. "But I knew right after having a C-section that [with] our next baby I definitely want to have my baby at home."

