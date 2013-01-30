Nine months pregnant and Amber Rose still has moves! The 29-year-old model, who is expecting her first child, a baby boy, with fiance Wiz Khalifa, showed off her prenatal yoga poses on Twitter Tuesday, Jan. 29.

"Prenatal Yoga -- One of the positions that got me here in the first place Lol," she wrote. In the Instagram photo, Rose lays on her side holding her pregnant belly while lifting her left leg in the air.

On Jan. 27, the first-time mom-to-be showed off her bare baby bump on Twitter and wrote, "Nine months pregnant and no stretch marks on my body. Thank you Jesus!"

And Rose shared that she plans to give birth naturally. "Today was the first day of my home birthing classes," she tweeted Jan. 13. "No meds, no hospital, just the privacy of my own home. I'm so excited for this experience!"

