Justin Bieber teases Saturday Night Live gig and Amber Rose preps for baby: See what Us Weekly's preferred partners are buzzing about in this Monday's roundup!

Amber Rose showed off her pregnancy curves in a multi-colored keyboard dress at her baby shower Sunday. See more adorable photos! (toofab)

Justin Bieber hints on Twitter he's hosting and performing on Saturday Night Live. (Just Jared)

Cute! This year's Puppy Bowl will include hedgehogs. (Vulture)

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis return from Brazilian vacation. (PopSugar)

Are Teen Mom stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra considering eloping? (The Stir)

Canceled soaps All My Children and One Life to Live to return online. (ET Online)

J.Crew's Mickey Drexler shares the secret to his success. (Fashionista)

Elizabeth Olsen and Juno Temple are nominated as rising stars by BAFTA. (Zap2It)

Take a look at the similarities between rapper Jay-Z and The Great Gatsby. (The Daily Beast)

