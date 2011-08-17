Amber Tamblyn, 28, Engaged to David Cross, 47
Age ain't nothing' but a number!
Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star Amber Tamblyn, 28, is engaged to longtime love David Cross, 47, her rep tells Us Weekly.
PHOTOS: Other May-December romances
This will be the first marriage for Tamblyn and the Arrested Development actor, who currently stars in the British-American comedy TV series The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret.
Tamblyn, known for her lead role in the 2003-2006 TV series Joan of Arcadia, currently stars opposite Hugh Laurie on House M.D.
The couple has yet to announce a wedding date or release any further details regarding their engagement.
Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly
Spotlight
We Recommend
- 5 hours ago See which stars have been diagnosed with cancer