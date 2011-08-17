Age ain't nothing' but a number!

Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star Amber Tamblyn, 28, is engaged to longtime love David Cross, 47, her rep tells Us Weekly.

This will be the first marriage for Tamblyn and the Arrested Development actor, who currently stars in the British-American comedy TV series The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret.

Tamblyn, known for her lead role in the 2003-2006 TV series Joan of Arcadia, currently stars opposite Hugh Laurie on House M.D.

The couple has yet to announce a wedding date or release any further details regarding their engagement.

