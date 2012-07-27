NEW YORK (AP) -- AMC network has pronounced "The Killing" dead.

The network said Friday the murder whodunit won't be returning for a third season.

The announcement comes as no surprise. A dwindling audience for the series reflected widespread viewer frustration about how the mystery unfolded involving who killed Seattle teen Rosie Larsen.

Series stars Mireille (MEE'-ray) Enos and Joel Kinnaman were widely praised for their performances as the dogged detectives trying to crack the crime.

"The Killing" concluded its second season last month.