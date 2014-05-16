How to tame a creeper! A man was arrested at the Cannes Film Festival in southern France, on Friday, May 16, after he tried to slip his head under America Ferrera's gown.

The actress, 30, was posing with her How to Train Your Dragon 2 costars, when suddenly a man crawled his way onto the red carpet and poked his head under her long tulle dress by Georges Hobeika Couture. Ferrara was standing in between Cate Blanchett, Jay Baruchel, Kit Harrington, and Djimon Hounsou, when the bizarre incident took place.

The stars are seen in subsequent photos, whirling around and watching security drag the man, who remains unidentified, out from under the gown.

Ferrera is currently in the picturesque region of France with her husband, Ryan Piers Williams.

At the X/Y premiere last month, Ferrera told Us Weekly when she feels most confident about her body. "It really depends," she said laughing. "I think a great outfit can definitely do it."

