"Ugly Betty" actress America Ferrera made a beautiful bride when she tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Ryan Piers Williams.

The wedding took place Monday night in "an intimate setting amongst close friends and family," People.com quotes her rep as saying. Ferrera, 27, wore a dress made by Amsale's Christos and earrings by Fred Leighton, the magazine reports.

Williams, 30, also works in the entertainment business and first met Ferrera when he cast her in a student film project he was working on. The couple got engaged in June of last year.

Related stories on ETonline.com:Kim Kardashian to Wed in Vera Wang?