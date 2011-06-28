UsMagazine -- Daniel Meade missed his chance.

RELATED: Check out photos of America's wedding dress

Former "Ugly Betty" star America Ferrera said "I do" to longtime boyfriend Ryan Piers Williams on Monday, her rep confirms to Us Weekly.

Ferrera and Williams exchanged vows at the stunning Chappaqua, New York home of her "Ugly Betty" costar Vanessa Williams, with a bevy of Hollywood stars in attendance: Blake Lively and Amber Tamblyn (her "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" costars) plus such "Ugly Betty" cohorts as Rebecca Romijn (plus her hubby Jerry O'Connell), Mark Indelicato and Judith Light -- who officiated the proceedings! (See more pics at PopSugar.)

Williams proposed to the 27-year-old actress in June 2010 with a 4-carat round cut diamond worth about $70,000.

The couple first met as students at the University of Southern California, when Williams cast Ferrera in a film. The two have been living together since 2007 and even share a golden retriever named Buddy, whom they refer to as "our baby," she told W.

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

Try to match the engagement ring to the celeb

See which other celebs are engaged

America and more celebs who went to Sundance

RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM:

PHOTOS: Curvy celebs who got it right

PHOTOS: Who else is getting hitched?

PHOTOS: Who is America's celeb twin?