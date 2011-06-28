NEW YORK (AP) -- America Ferrera is a married lady.

People magazine's website says the 27-year-old "Ugly Betty" star and longtime boyfriend Ryan Piers Williams were wed Monday night in "an intimate setting" with close friends and family in attendance.

A representative for Ferrera confirmed the report Tuesday.

Ferrera won an Emmy, a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award for her portrayal of Betty Suarez on ABC's "Ugly Betty."

The couple met at the University of Southern California when Williams cast her in his student film.

They became engaged last year.

