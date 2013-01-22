NEW YORK (AP) -- For those who get creeped out watching "American Horror Story: Asylum," don't worry. You're not alone. Sarah Paulson, one of its stars, says the show's dark and twisted story lines can unnerve her, too.

"I can't watch it at night, and I'm on it," the actress said in a recent interview. "There are some people who like to be scared, and I understand that, but I am not one of those individuals. I like to cozy up with a nice book and a bath and a teddy bear. (Laughs.) I am not interested in being terrified before I go to sleep."

"American Horror Story: Asylum" is the second season of the FX show, which is described as an anthology series. Each season takes place in a new location with new characters, although some of the actors, like Paulson, were also in the first season.

"AHS: Asylum" centers around a mental institution where Paulson's character, Lana, finds herself wrongfully committed for being homosexual. The season finale airs Wednesday night (10 p.m. Eastern).

The finished product may be unnerving, but the 38-year-old actress loves being part of the show, so she's agreed to come back for Season 3.

"I have an idea of what the show is gonna be, but I have no specifics. It's a rare thing to say 'yes' to something having not seen the script and having no idea what the part is gonna be. If you're on a show for seven years playing the same character, you can have a hard time doing other things. With this show, all the actors get to come back, and everybody gets to play a different person. ... I can't think of another time where that's happened. I feel really lucky."

Paulson will co-star in the off-Broadway revival of "Talley's Folly" alongside Danny Burstein. Previews begin next month.