Three years after the loss of his wife, Sophia, "American Idol" alumnus Danny Gokey has found love again.

The 31-year-old singer announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Leyicet Peralta, on the website for Sophia's Heart, a charity that honors the memory of his late wife.

Gokey, a Milwaukee native, will wed Peralta in late January 2012, according to the site. In lieu of gifts, the couple has asked guests to make a donation to Sophia's Heart.

"We are thankful for so many of the blessings God has given us. It is our desire to see homeless children and families be kept together and lifted back on their feet through the help of Sophia's Heart," the couple says in a statement. "We love and appreciate you all."

Gokey rose to fame as a finalist on the eighth season of "American Idol." His debut album, "My Best Days," was released in March 2010.

