"American Idol" alumnus Jason Castro and his wife, Mandy, welcomed a baby girl, Madeleine Emilia Castro, on Sunday. The 24-year-old, who placed fourth in Season 7, shared his good news on Twitter, posting an adorable pic of his daughter with the caption "Daddy's girl."

Earlier in the day Sunday, Castro tweeted his excitement -- and nervousness -- about the arrival of his family's newest addition. "My wife woke up at 5:30 this morning with contractions," he tweeted. "Came to the birth center and they sent us home. We weren't quite ready... Until now!"

This is the first child for the couple, who tied to knot in January 2010.

