"American Idol" finalist Scott MacIntyre is set to walk down the aisle!

The Season 8 contestant will swap vows with Christina Teich, a rep for the singer confirms to UsMagazine.com. MacIntyre and Teich are expected to wed later this year.

The couple plan to make their first public appearance at the Season 10 "American Idol Top 24" party, to be held Feb. 24 in Hollywood.

Finishing in eighth place on the FOX show in 2009, the visually impaired MacIntyre -- who wowed on the series with his piano talents -- toured the country on the 50-city American Idols LIVE! summer concert tour.

MacIntyre's most recent album, "Heartstrings," was released in March 2010 and debuted at No. 18 on iTunes.

