So long, Elise Testone.

American Idol said goodbye to the bubbly blonde South Carolina singer Thursday, after the 28-year-old received the lowest number of votes cast after Wednesday's performance round.

Facing elimination with Hollie Cavanagh, Testone said she wasn't entirely shocked she got the boot. "I feel like my brain is wired to accept everything that happens, so as soon as they said my name…I accepted it immediately," Testone told Us Weekly after the elimination show.

Slammed by the judges for her obscure song choice of Jimi Hendrix's "Bold as Love" Wednesday, Testone -- who went into the show thinking she'd win -- didn't always understand Randy Jackson, Jennifer Lopez and Steven Tyler's constructive criticism.

"I've had a longer lifetime of work [than some other contestants] just because of how much I've done, so I've learned so much. Some things [the judges] say don't line up with what I feel I've learned on my own," Testone argues. "I don't always feel like [their feedback] was helpful. I'm not saying I'm the best. I don't think for the most part it always made sense."

Testone -- who received a shout-out from celeb fan Jason Segel on a recent episode -- says she'll definitely take Stevie Nicks up on her offer to possibly sing backup for the music legend.

"I'm going to reach out to everyone. [Queen's] Brian May and I are pretty much best friends now, so we're going to hang out," the eliminated singer says. "Ellen [DeGeneres], we're pretty much homegirls. I haven't met her yet, but she tweeted me and said she loves me."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: American Idol: Elise Testone Eliminated