Hollie Cavanagh's journey has ended.

After performing "Faithfully" and "I Can't Make You Love Me," the 18-year-old singer was voted off American Idol Thursday. Jessica Sanchez, Phillip Phillips and Joshua Ledet will now move forward to the final three.

Cavanagh closed the show with a cover of Miley Cyrus' "The Climb" as Ledet, 20, wept on stage. "I'm doing fine," Cavanagh told Us Weekly post-show. "Honestly, if you would have asked me a few weeks ago, I would have been in tears, but you can't complain when you're in the top four. There are so many people previously in this competition that would die to be at this point, so I'm just proud of myself."

The British-born, Texas native said she woke up Thursday "with a gut feeling" that she would be sent home. "I was talking to Josh about it all morning and he was like, 'Shut up! Shut up!' and I was like, 'No, just watch.' I told my family and they were like, 'Regardless, stop crying about it because you're in the top four.'"

Cavanagh said she has "no regrets" about her time on the FOX reality show, and she's looking forward to sleeping "and not having anything on my mind. It's a relaxing feeling."

According to Cavanagh, it's hard to predict which of the remaining contestants will win Season 11 of American Idol. "At this point I am exactly with America. I have no idea," she told Us. "The top three are amazing. . . it's going to be an amazing finale."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: American Idol: Hollie Cavanagh Finishes in Fourth