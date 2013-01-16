Let the diva wars begin! After the Wednesday Jan. 16 season premiere of a totally revamped American Idol -- with new judges Keith Urban, Mariah Carey and Nicki Minaj joining veteran holdout Randy Jackson plus host Ryan Seacrest -- the much-hyped friction between Minaj and Carey was finally on the small screen.

During the first of many audition episodes, the Grammy-winning singer and "Starships" rapper argued over just about anything. In the elevator on day one, for example, Carey takes issue with Minaj's huge, plumed majorette hat .

"We can have accessories? I didn't know that was allowed," Carey sniffed at the judges table, then complaining about her right to bring her dog to work. Later, Carey bragged about her holiday chestnut, "All I Want for Christmas." Minaj then calls her rival a "bitch" under her breath.

Carey then warned Minaj that anything that "starts with a 'B' and ends with an 'itch' – I rebuke it!" The women even argued over the Lindsay Lohan flick Mean Girls -- with Carey challenging Minaj to reference the film correctly.

Other mishaps during the premiere? Country singer Urban spilled his huge cup of Coke on Minaj after a sexy Israeli singer, Shira Gavrielov, auditions.

"Oh my God, I'm so sorry … we'll have to edit right here," Urban, 46, uttered.l Us: What did you think of the premiere?

