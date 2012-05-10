LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Hollie Cavanagh couldn't make "American Idol" voters love her.

The soaring 18-year-old vocalist from McKinney, Texas, was eliminated from the Fox singing competition Thursday after it was revealed she received the fewest viewer votes. Cavanagh was dismissed after crooning Journey's "Faithfully" and Bonnie Raitt's "I Can't Make You Love Me" for her solo performances Wednesday.

"Idol" host Ryan Seacrest said viewers cast 70 million votes this week.

The three finalists remaining in the competition are booming 20-year-old gospel singer Joshua Ledet of Westlake, La.; bluesy 21-year-old pawn shop worker Phillip Phillips of Leesburg, Ga.; and wannabe 16-year-old pop diva Jessica Sanchez of San Diego.

The three remaining finalists will return to their hometowns before taking the "Idol" stage next week.