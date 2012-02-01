William Hung finally took Simon Cowell's advice and gave up his dream of becoming a professional musician.

Eight years after his memorable -- and cringe-worthy! -- American Idol audition, the 29-year-old is now working for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Rumor Fix reports.

"I enjoy my new job. It's pretty cool," Hung tells the site. "I enjoy what I do -- pretty much everything. I feel like working for the police department has a lot of value."

Hung, who has released three albums since 2004, doesn't regret his time on American Idol's second season. "People know who I am," he says. "I get to associate with more people."

Best known for his cover of Ricky Martin's "She Bangs," Hung parlayed his popularity on the FOX reality show to score endorsements with Ask.com, GSN and Cingular Wireless.

