Could the long national nightmare of who will replace judge Simon Cowell on "American Idol" finally come to an end Monday, Aug. 2? We can only hope.A source close to the show is telling EW that Jessica Simpson has indeed been meeting with "Idol" executives, confirming a report by TMZ earlier in the day Wednesday (July 28). Justin Timberlake and Elton John's names have also been bandied about recently, but sources tell EW those meetings took places months ago.And apparently a Simon Cowell replacement announcement be coming as soon as Monday, Aug. 2 at FOX's 2010 Television Critics Association Press Tour day."The network's dream scenario would be to make a splashy announcement at

TCA on Monday morning," says the source close the show. "They'd be the talk of TCA, and the message to other networks would

essentially be, 'Follow that!'"What do you think, "Idol" fans? Do you like Jessica Simpson as an "Idol" judge? We think that gives the panel a Paula-like judge but does not replace the prickly Brit's brutal honesty and biting humor.

