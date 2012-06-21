You haven't seen the last of Jessica Sanchez!

The American Idol runner-up is in talks to play out a multi-episode arc for Glee's fourth season, TVLine reports.

Although there are no specifics available on what the FOX sitcom plans for Jessica's character, the 16-year-old singer would likely not be able to begin shooting until after fulfilling her obligations with the Idols Live summer tour. By that time, Glee would already be close to a quarter of the way through the new season.

Jessica was an early front-runner during American Idol's 11th season before losing the crown to 21-year-old Phillip Phillips. The judges, Jennifer Lopez in particular, were blown away by Jessica's electrifying pipes at such a young age.

The season premiere of Glee airs Thursday night, September 13 at 9/8c on FOX.

