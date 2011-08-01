Fantasia Barrino announced during a charity concert on Sunday that she is pregnant with her second child.

"You are the first [people] that I share this news with," the singer told her audience at the opening of the Riverview Apartments complex in Jacksonville, FL. "And I share this with you because I can relate to you. And for a while I walked around figuring out what will they say and what will they think about me. But now I tell you I don't live my life for folk."

In revealing the news onstage, Barrino, 27, said: "This child that I carry, God has given me this child. And I don't have to hide it from none of y'all." The singer did not identify the father of her new baby. She already has a nine-year-old daughter, Zion.

Barrino has been romantically linked to Antwaun Cook, whose ex-wife accused the singer of pursuing her husband while the two were still married. She has reportedly blamed negative publicity over the relationship for being partly responsible for a suicide attempt she made in August 2010.

