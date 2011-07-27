Everything is coming up roses for Lee DeWyze. The singer, who was crowned the winner of "American Idol" in May 2010, is currently engaged to model-actress Jonna Walsh, his rep tells Us Weekly.

The Illinois native popped the question during a July 16 visit to Disney World in Orlando, Fla. DeWyze first met Walsh, 26, while shooting a music video for his first single, "Sweet Serendipity," in October 2010. The couple plan to wed in the fall of 2012.

On July 22, DeWyze, 25, wrapped his first headlining tour to promote his debut album, "Live It Up."

