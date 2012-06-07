LOS ANGELES (AP) -- "American Idol" winner Phillip Phillips, who was plagued by serious kidney problems during the singing contest, is recovering from surgery.

A spokeswoman for series producer 19 Entertainment said Thursday that the operation went well for the 21-year-old Phillips. Leslie Fradkin says the singer from Leesburg, Ga., will be ready for the July 6 start of the "American Idol" national concert tour.

The guitar-playing Phillips defeated 16-year-old Jessica Sanchez to become the Fox talent competition's 11th season victor last month.