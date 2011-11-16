'American Idol' winner Ruben Studdard Files For Divorce
Ruben Studdard will have plenty of material for his next album.
PHOTOS: Love lives of 'American Idol' stars
The 33-year-old singer, who won the second season of "American Idol" in 2003, has filed for divorce from wife Surata Zuri McCants, TMZ reports.
PHOTOS: 'American Idol' stars' weight ups and downs
"Ruben and Zuri have gone their separate ways," Studdard's rep confirms.
PHOTOS: Amazing 'American Idol' makeovers
The couple tied the knot on June 28, 2008 in Mountain Brook, Alabama. They have no children.
Studdard's most recent album, "Love Is," was released in 2009.
MORE FROM WONDERWALL:
'Twilight' star Nikki Reed engaged to 'American Idol' alum
Our unsolicited advice for 'American Idol' alums
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Mar. 30, 2018 See which stars expanded their families this year