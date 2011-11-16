Ruben Studdard will have plenty of material for his next album.

The 33-year-old singer, who won the second season of "American Idol" in 2003, has filed for divorce from wife Surata Zuri McCants, TMZ reports.

"Ruben and Zuri have gone their separate ways," Studdard's rep confirms.

The couple tied the knot on June 28, 2008 in Mountain Brook, Alabama. They have no children.

Studdard's most recent album, "Love Is," was released in 2009.

