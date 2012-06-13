Entertainment Tonight

ET has learned that an Albany, Ga., pawn shop owned by "American Idol" winner Phillip Phillips' father was burglarized sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for the Albany Police Department confirmed that someone stole a backhoe from Albany Sporting Goods & Pawn and drove it through the store, "leaving a huge opening in the back."

The spokesperson went on to report that the business was empty at the time of the burglary and that they're currently taking inventory to see what else might be missing.

This news follows Phillips' surgery for kidney stone removal earlier this month.

The 21-year-old singer beat out Jessica Sanchez to become the eleventh winner on "American Idol."