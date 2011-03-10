"American Idol" hopeful, Casey Abrams, was M.I.A. on Thursday.

One night after he wowed judges Steven Tyler, 62, Jennifer Lopez, 41, and Randy Jackson, 54, Abrams was hospitalized for the second time this season.

"You'll notice that Casey is missing from the group. He is unfortunately sick and in the hospital right now," host Ryan Seacrest, 36, said. "Wave to him. We know you're watching buddy, feel better -- shout out to the nurses! Get back here soon, OK?"

Abrams kept fans in the loop via Twitter from Cedars-Sinai hospital. "Hey guys, thanks for the well wishes," he wrote Thursday. "I got some nice fresh blood in me and I'm feeling better. People at Idol & Cedars are treating me real good."

The 20-year-old, Illinois-born singer was first hospitalized in February for severe stomach pains, but was released in time to perform with the Top 12 men.

