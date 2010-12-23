Oh, baby! "American Idol" alum Constantine Maroulis is now a dad! The singer and star of Broadway's Rock of Ages welcomed his first child with girlfriend Angel Reed on Thursday night, he tells UsMagazine.com.

On Thursday at 11:06 p.m., Reed (also a star of the Broadway rock musical) gave birth to daughter Malena James, who weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces, and measured 19 inches long.

"Sometimes Christmas comes early and we're so lucky to get the greatest gift a few days early," Maroulis, 35, tells Us.

"Angel and I are thrilled to welcome our perfect baby girl into the world today. Mom and baby are healthy and I couldn't be more excited to ring in 2011 this way."

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

More new arrivals of 2010

Guess the Celeb: 'AI' Edition

Get reality TV news on MSN

MORE FROM US WEEKLY:

PHOTOS: Love lives of 'Idol''s stars

PHOTOS: Amazing 'American Idol' makeovers!

PHOTOS: Who's due next?