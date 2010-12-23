'American Idol''s Constantine Maroulis Welcomes Baby Girl!
Oh, baby! "American Idol" alum Constantine Maroulis is now a dad! The singer and star of Broadway's Rock of Ages welcomed his first child with girlfriend Angel Reed on Thursday night, he tells UsMagazine.com.
On Thursday at 11:06 p.m., Reed (also a star of the Broadway rock musical) gave birth to daughter Malena James, who weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces, and measured 19 inches long.
"Sometimes Christmas comes early and we're so lucky to get the greatest gift a few days early," Maroulis, 35, tells Us.
"Angel and I are thrilled to welcome our perfect baby girl into the world today. Mom and baby are healthy and I couldn't be more excited to ring in 2011 this way."
