James Durbin sure has something to sing about in 2012.

The rocker from Season 10 of "American Idol" tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Heidi Lowe on New Year's Eve in the Santa Cruz mountains, Us Weekly has confirmed.

Eighty-five guests -- including the couple's 2-year-old son, Hunter, and Durbin's "Idol" pals Stefano Langone, Haley Reinhart and Casey Abrams -- looked on as the pair swapped vows near a redwood forest. The duo's little boy served as the ring bearer.

Having to plan their wedding while Durbin was on the road with the "American Idols Live!" tour this summer may have seemed like a daunting task, but the couple took it in stride.

"We're having such a small wedding that it's not this big hassle that we can't handle. We're planning it all ourselves," Durbin told Us in November of their big day. "We don't need a wedding planner. We're not that crazy about it, you know. It's not about everyone else. It's about us, and we're keeping that mindset."

Having his ceremony on New Year's Eve wasn't a biggie, either. "It doesn't matter what day it is," he told Us. "It's our day."

Durbin's debut album, "Memories of a Beautiful Disaster," was released in November.

