Former 'American Idol' Contender Justin Guarini Welcomes a Son
Justin Guarini is the proud father of a baby boy, his rep Jeff Ballard confirms to Us Weekly.
The "American Idol" alumnus, 32, and his wife, Reina Capodici, welcomed son William Neki Bell at 6:26 a.m. on Tuesday. The newborn weighed in at 7 pounds, 2 ounces.
William joins big sister Lola, 5, from Capodici's previous relationship.
The singer, who ended his run on Broadway's "American Idiot" on Sunday, wed Capodici in his hometown of Doylestown, Penn., in September 2009.
