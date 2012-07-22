Wedding bells were ringing in Camarillo, Calif. this weekend for Lee DeWyze and Jonna Walsh.

The 2010 American Idol winner, 26, and the model/actress made it official in a Saturday afternoon ceremony, a rep for DeWyze confirms to Us Weekly.

The couple met the year of DeWyze's American Idol victory while shooting the music video for his single, "Sweet Serendipity." After dating for less than a year, DeWyze popped the question during a visit to Disney World last July.

Following his Saturday nuptials, the ecstatic crooner took to Twitter to share his happy news with the world.

"Beautiful wedding, beautiful girl, just beautiful," he wrote. "WE'RE MARRIED."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: American Idol's Lee DeWyze Marries Jonna Walsh!