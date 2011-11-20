From Taylor Swift's sequined Reem Acra gown to Jennifer Morrison's white hot Temperley London dress, the stars at Sunday's American Music Awards in L.A. definitely set out to make a statement.

Katy Perry -- who's still rocking hot pink hair -- sported a vibrant Vivienne Westwood Couture gown, while Estelle slipped into Alberto Makali's white and black sequin cocktail dress.

Nineteen-year-old Selena Gomez walked the red carpet with her beau Justin Bieber in a pewter Giorgio Armani gown. Jennifer Hudson chose a similar color with her metallic jersey drape-front cocktail dress by Jenny Packham.

Other stars who hit the red carpet included Hillary Scott (in Rani Zakhem), Queen Latifah (in Edition by Georges Chakra), Kimberly Perry (in Bottega Veneta) and Audrina Patridge (in Boulee).

Tell Us: Who was your best-dressed star at the American Music Awards?

