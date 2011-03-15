"American Pie" star Seann William Scott has become the latest Hollywood celebrity to check into rehab.

The actor is in treatment for "health and personal issues," according to People.com.

A statement from his publicist reads, "Seann William Scott has voluntarily admitted himself for proactive treatment to address health and personal issues. He appreciates the support of his many fans at this time."

The full details behind Scott's decision to check into an undisclosed rehab facility are unknown, but it is not believed to be related to alcohol or drugs.

In a 2003 interview, the tee-total star revealed, "I don't do drugs or alcohol. I don't party. I don't watch porn."