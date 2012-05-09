POLIGNANO A MARE, Italy (AP) -- The American soap opera "The Bold and the Beautiful" has landed in Italy, home to some of its most passionate fans.

The cast and production team are in Puglia in the heel of Italy to film ten episodes of the popular soap opera known in Italy simply as "Beautiful."

Hundreds of locals gathered at the stunning town of Polignano A Mare to catch a glimpse of their favorite stars. The show has 4 million viewers in Italy, compared to 3.6 million in the U.S.

Ronn Moss, who plays Ridge, one of the main characters, says Italians are "always very welcoming, very passionate about the show, so it makes it much more fun" to film there.

The show celebrated its 25th anniversary in March.