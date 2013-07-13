"America's Next Top Model" alum Renee Alway is used to being in front of the camera -- but she may have to get used to being behind bars instead. Alway, who competed on Cycle 8 of Tyra Banks' long-running modeling competition, was arrested and jailed after a six-hour standoff with police in Palm Springs, Calif., on June 28.

According to TMZ, which first reported the story on July 13, Palm Springs police got a call about a "suspicious female" lurking around a vacant house. When they arrived on the scene, they allegedly found Alway hiding in the garage -- with a gun.

Thinking there was a second armed suspect in the house -- a man -- cops called in the SWAT team. SWAT searched the home for hours but ultimately concluded that no one else was inside.

Following the standoff, the 27-year-old model was taken into custody and jailed at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, Calif., on suspicion of a string of charges including burglary, fraud, and possession of a controlled substance. Bail is currently set at $150,000.

Alway, who is due in court next week, had already been arrested twice before in 2013, local news station KTLA reports. Per TMZ, one of those arrests occurred on June 2, when she was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, petty theft, and fraud. She pleaded not guilty to those charges and was released on bail.

