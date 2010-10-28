"America's Next Top Model" tested the model hopefuls for personality on Wednesday night's episode and Tyra Banks declared that Esther was found wanting. She said that Esther was a beautiful, curvy model, but she wasn't right for commercials. Now ET talks to the 18-year-old from Boston, MA, who was also criticized for having large breasts, and she revealed what a professional model said to her about having a reduction.

ET: How hard was it to get this far and then to be sent home because Tyra said the judges felt you didn't show your personality enough?

Esther: It is hard, but it is hard for every girl who goes home. I went in thinking I would be one of the first two to go. I went in thinking, "It is really cool that I made it this far. I am really proud of myself. But let's be real. There are girls here that have been modeling since they were 13 years old. I have not." I have never been modeling. I had never been to real photo shoot. I had to go buy shoes at Marshall's for this. I think we can guess that the girl who used her babysitting money to buy heels for "Top Model" is going to be the first or second to go home. Finally, I was, "I should be here. I am earning my spot."

ET: What did you think about the bitchy models after the Zac Posen fashion show was over and you found out it was a put on? Did you suspect that it was a test? Did you get to talk to them afterwards?

Esther: Miss J told us the night before that we were going to be working with real models and something to the effect of: "Sometimes they won't be nice, will they now?" I was, "OK, Miss J. You can just tell us they are going to be rude to us." Other girls would get all angry and upset. I was, "Look. You knew this was coming. There is no reason to get upset."

I did talk to [one of the girls] after the show. She told me how hard it would be for me to get work because of my chest and nowadays models don't really have one to be honest. She said, "Look. I was a 32DD and they made me get a breast reduction. Now I am an A or a B. Please never, never get a breast reduction for modeling. If there is one thing that you don't do, don't change your body. Your body is beautiful. Girls see this at home and they see your boobs and that you are out there doing model. You are just like the other girls. You are fitting into Zac Posen runway clothes." She was, 'Don't let modeling overtake you.' That was amazing of her. That made my day.

ET: Will you continue modeling?

Esther: I definitely want to keep at it.

ET: Talk a little about how difficult it was to keep kosher. You might have found kosher food, but they didn't have kosher dishes?

Esther: There is a lot more involved in keeping kosher than just having the right food. It wasn't that hard once I decided I was going to do it. We had a weekly allowance. With the weekly allowance, I bought myself a pan so I could make myself food. I bought plastic dishes and plastic place settings.

ET: What does your family think of your career choice, especially because you did a bathing suit shoot?

Esther: I come from a community in Boston where we keep Shabbat and we keep kosher, but as far as modesty laws go, we wear pants and we wear tank tops and things like that. I know that is less strict than a lot of people. I will admit, it was weird being on TV.

ET: What was your favorite photo shoot and why?

Esther: I have to go with Patrick Demarchelier. There were a couple of photo shots: Patrick Demarchelier because I was working with Patrick Demarchelier! That was just crazy. Also, I really loved the Matthew Rolston underwater, mermaid goddesses. I thought that was a great concept. I thought the pictures that came from it were beautifully done.

ET: Who do you think will walk away with the title?

Esther: I think Ann, of course, got five best pictures in a row. Jane has been improving, Kayla has been sneakily under the radar for a really long time. Chelsey has been solid and strong. Chris and Liz have a lot of personality, which the judges love.

ET: What did the girls think when Kayla revealed she had been sexually assaulted as a child?

Esther: I haven't seen the episode yet, so I don't know what they showed, but the other girls were, "That sucks. There was nothing you could do about it because you were a child." I think we all thought it was a terrible thing that shouldn't have happened.

"America's Next Top Model" airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on The CW.

Related stories on ETonline.com:It's an Affair to Remember on 'The Big Bang Theory'