"America's Next Top Model" judge Rob Evans turned himself in to California police on Wednesday morning after an arrest warrant was issued against him over allegations of assault.

RELATED: Jessica Alba Gets Pretty Flowers & More Celebritweets

The boxer-turned-male model was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon after reportedly beating up a man in Beverly Hills, Calif., in March. Evans had been cooperating with police in the aftermath of the altercation, but he is said to have stopped communication with officials in recent weeks, prompting authorities to issue the arrest warrant.

RELATED: Fashion Face-Off: Kim Kardashian vs. The World

Evans surrendered to Beverly Hills Police Department officials on Thanksgiving eve, but was released just 25 minutes later after posting $60,000 bail, according to TMZ.

RELATED: Surprising Celebrity Couples

Evans is the newest addition to the reality show panel, and he has been romantically linked to host and creator Tyra Banks.