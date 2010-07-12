Back-to-back vow-swaps weren't enough to seal the marriage deal for Christina Milian and The-Dream. The musical pair, who said "I do" during separate September ceremonies in Las Vegas and Rome, are already kaput.

"Terius 'The-Dream' Nash is saddened to announce that his marriage to Christina Milian was unsuccessful," the hit-making producer's rep tells Us. "The couple reached this decision in late 2009, but decided to keep the news private in efforts to protect their baby daughter, Violet. They ask for consideration and respect for their family moving forward."

Just weeks ago, The-Dream dismissed rumors that he and Milian, who gave birth to Violet in late February, were on the outs.

"The rumors are not true and it really boils my blood," he insisted. "Christina and I are cool."

Or not so much. On Monday, photos surfaced of The-Dream getting a firm grip on various parts of a bikini-clad woman while enjoying the surf and sand in the Caribbean.

Us identifies the bendy lady in question as his assistant of about a year, Melissa Santiago. Oh, and The-Dream's busy hands are sans wedding ring.

"WHATEVER YOU THINK.. BELIEVE IT," Milian tweeted shortly before the separation announcement. Moments after the news broke, she added succinctly, "Ugh."

At least the chanteuse won't have to pick up a lot of extra child-rearing slack.

When asked last month if he helps out at home, The-Dream, who has three children with ex-wife Nivea, responded, "I don't because my 'helping out' turns into expectations. I'll get Violet on a late night maybe one or two times, but after that, no. If Christina's tired, call the nanny, call Violet's granny. We got people."

The split timeline is sure to raise eyebrows. If the separation statement is accurate, the couple called it quits approximately three months after tying the knot, first in quickie Sin City wedding with the bride and groom in a rented gown and tux, respectively, then again a few days later in a more elaborate ceremony on a rooftop in Rome.

"It was intimate," Milian told Us of the second nuptial go-round. She wore a Monique Lhuillier dress; he donned an Alexander McQueen tux with a pair of much-mocked Tom Ford riding boots that seemed to be his favorite part of the occasion.

"I really love them," he enthused. "I paid like $5,500 dollars for them, so I'm like 'Oh I'm wearing these! I'm going to have to do this.'"

Milian is no stranger to public breakups. After parting ways with Nick Cannon in 2005, she accused him of having a wandering eye during their three-year relationship.

