LONDON (AP) — A searing portrait of old age and a political saga set in Augusto Pinochet's Chile are among Academy Awards nominees for best foreign-language film.

"Amour," by Austria's Michael Haneke and "No" by Chile's Pablo Larrain are nominated alongside 18th-century court saga "A Royal Affair" by Denmark's Nikolaj Arcel, child soldier drama "War Witch" by Canada's Kim Nguyen and seafaring story "Kon-Tiki" by Norway's Joachim Roenning and Espen Sandberg.

The shortlist was announced Thursday in Los Angeles.

Winners of the 85th Oscars will be announced Feb. 24 during a ceremony at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre.