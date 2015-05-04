Amy Adams is now a "Mrs."

After 14 years together, Amy and Darren Le Gallo has finally tied the knot, confirming reports from last week that the couple was set to wed.

Multiple reports confirmed the hush-hush nuptials took place on California on May 2 before a very intimate group of friends and family. According to PEOPLE, the bride wore Marchesa.

The couple had said that they'd always wanted to get married, but the timing was never right, considering their hectic schedules.

In 2009, Amy actually told Allure that she rarely thought about an actual wedding.

"I've been really busy, and I feel like a horrible fiancée that I haven't gotten swept up in the whole idea of a wedding," she said at the time. "But I just haven't."