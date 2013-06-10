Amy Adams is raising a little flirt! During a June 6 appearance on Chelsea Lately, the 38-year-old actress revealed that her 3-year-old daughter Aviana (with fiance Darren Le Gallo) developed a crush on Man of Steel's leading man, Henry Cavill.

"When she met him, she liked the look of the suit, so when he turned around, she goosed him!" Adams said of her only child's first meeting with Cavill, 30. "You know what Henry said? 'Like mother, like daughter!'"

"He was funny," Adams said of the English actor, who's dating action star Gina Carano. "He has a great sense of humor."

Adams -- who also admitted that her own "first crush was Superman" -- said she had been vying for the role of newspaper reporter Lois Lane for nearly a decade. "I auditioned twice before. There was an incarnation that J.J. Abrams scripted and then the one they did a couple years ago [Superman Returns]," she said. (Kate Bosworth was cast opposite Brandon Routh in the 2006 adaptation, which was widely panned by critics.)

Engaged to actor/artist Le Gallo since 2008, Adams told host Chelsea Handler that she has no desire to have any more children. According to the famous redhead, when she tells people that Aviana will be an only child, they often look at her quizzically. "People really give you a look. They're like, 'When are you having another?' And you're like, 'I'm not.' And then you feel like a bad person," the Colorado-raised star said. "They're like, 'Don't you want to give her a sibling?' But I had so many siblings that I'm like, 'God, no!'"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Amy Adams' Daughter Aviana, 3, Has a Crush on Henry Cavill!