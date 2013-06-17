Amy Adams may star in Man of Steel, but the actress says she's no superhero. In the July issue of Allure, Adams opens up about how she's just a "mere mortal" like her character Lois Lane in the new Superman movie.

"I've wanted to be in a superhero movie, and this was my best chance -- as some mere mortal," Adams, 38, tells the magazine. "Let's be real here. I don't look that good in Lycra. I do all right, but I hadn't anticipated that I was ever going to be cast as the girl in Lycra looking hot."

But the 38-year-old four-time Oscar nominee, who is mom to 3-year-old daughter Aviana, embraces her flaws.

"Perfect isn't normal, nor is it interesting," she says. "Some of these actresses or public personas who are very public about their disciplined diets, more power to them. I just don't see the point. I'm just not going to be one of those people photographed in a bikini where people are like, 'OMG, look at Amy!' I mean, it might be OMG, but not for the reasons I want."

And the Man of Steel star owns up to her major weakness: makeup.

"I have no features without makeup," Adams says. "I am pale. I have blonde lashes. You could just paint my face -- it's like a blank canvas. It can be great for what I do."

For more of Adams' interview, pick up the July issue of Allure magazine, on sale June 25.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Amy Adams: "I Have No Features Without Makeup"